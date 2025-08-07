TripAdvisor, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $24 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TripAdvisor, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $529 million from $497 million last year.

TripAdvisor, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36 Mln. vs. $24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $529 Mln vs. $497 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.