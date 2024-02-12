News & Insights

Tripadvisor forms special committee to evaluate deal-related proposals

February 12, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.O said on Monday the online travel company has formed a special committee to evaluate any proposals that may lead to a potential deal, sending its shares up 11.8% in extended trading.

Centerview Partners will act as the financial adviser to the special committee, which will also look into the recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings' disclosure of its intent to evaluate potential alternatives involving the two companies.

Liberty TripAdvisor owns a 21% stake in Tripadvisor.

