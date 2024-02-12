Tripadvisor forms special committee to evaluate deal-related proposals

Adds shares in paragraph 1 and details in paragraphs 2-3

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.O said on Monday the online travel company has formed a special committee to evaluate any proposals that may lead to a potential deal, sending its shares up 11.8% in extended trading.

Centerview Partners will act as the financial adviser to the special committee, which will also look into the recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings' disclosure of its intent to evaluate potential alternatives involving the two companies.

Liberty TripAdvisor owns a 21% stake in Tripadvisor.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.