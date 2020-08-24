Tripadvisor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRIP

In trading on Monday, shares of Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.38, changing hands as high as $23.39 per share. Tripadvisor Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIP's low point in its 52 week range is $13.725 per share, with $42.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.38.

