Companies

TripActions Secures $400M Of Credit Just Months After $300M-Plus Raise

December 08, 2022 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by Chris Metinko for Crunchbase ->

Palo Alto, California-based TripActions announced Thursday it had secured $400 million in credit facilities from Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Silicon Valley Bank.

The new credit facilities come less than two months after the business travel startup raised a $304 million Series G at a $9.2 billion valuation. That round was comprised of $154 million in equity from new and existing financial investors and a $150 million structured capital transaction led by Coatue.

Search less. Close more.

Grow your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private-company data.

Start Your Search

The new credit facilities consist of a $200 million warehouse debt facility from Goldman — with a $300 million total limit — and an asset-backed lending facility of $100 million led by Silicon Valley Bank. 

Warehouse financings are popular with fintech companies — like TripActions with its credit card offering — as they can be secured by assets and loans those companies generate. TripActions will use the new credit to help grow its TripActions Liquid product, a corporate card and expense management platform.

“TripActions Liquid is the expense solution for companies that need to balance savings with proactive control in a complex macroeconomic environment,” Michael Sindicich, executive vice president and head of TripActions Liquid said in a statement. “With this new warehouse facility from Goldman Sachs, TripActions Liquid is well positioned to support its customers while continuing to innovate at a rapid pace.”

Busy year

The new credit lines continue what has been a busy second half of the year for TripActions.

In September, Business Insider reported the company had filed confidentially to go public sometime in 2023 and is aiming for a $12 billion valuation in Q2 of next year. The report also said Goldman Sachs has been hired to handle the listing.

The company then raised its Series G at a near decacorn status.

However, times have not always been good for the startup. TripActions looked like it would become one of the first casualties of COVID-19 when the pandemic took hold in March 2020. With all travel stopped, the company saw its revenue drop to $0. CEO and co-founder Ariel Cohen openly talked about the problems, including laying off 300 people.

However, in June 2020, the company was able to secure $125 million in debt and doubled down on its newly launched expense reporting platform—a platform that became popular as many were working from home and had new expenses.

Big-named investors in TripActions include Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, Zeev Ventures and Elad Gil.

Further reading:

Illustration: Dom Guzman
Learn More

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Crunchbase
Crunchbase is the leading platform for professionals to discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities. Over 55 million professionals—including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and salespeople—trust Crunchbase to inform their business decisions. And companies all over the world rely on us to power their applications, making over a billion calls to our API each year.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.