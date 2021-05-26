Trip.com To See Sunny Days Ahead

The worst of the storm is in the rear view mirror for the Trip.com Group (TCOM), as vaccinated nations shrug off COVID-19 fears and return to making travel bookings. The Chinese multinational is poised to capture consumers' shifting interests and is even in the process of adapting its platform to a new multimedia-focused model. (See TCOM stock analysis on TipRanks)

On TipRanks, TCOM is considered a Strong Buy based on 11 Buy and 2 Hold ratings. The stock has an average analyst price target of $47, reflecting a potential upside of 18.18%.

Leo Chiang of Deutsche Bank released a report on the company, reiterating a Buy rating and assigning a price target of $50, reflecting a potential upside of 25.72%.

Chiang was optimistic about future Chinese air ticketing sales and hotel reservation growth, stating that the company saw double digit volume in March. He also mentioned that the company’s management is hopeful about the resurgence of international travel from the U.S. and Europe.

Chiang added that Trip.com plans to “transform itself from a search-and-book model to a one-stop platform that not only serves as a purchasing platform but also a travel inspiration hub.” This will include videos and other multimedia in order to engage consumers with bespoke marketing content.

Chiang believes that consumer behavior has changed permanently, post-pandemic. In order to keep up with these shifted consumer needs, Trip.com is enriching its platform to be a one-stop booking experience, as well as placing a strong focus on high end travel and staycations.

Furthermore, Chiang writes that TCOM’s market share remains at 13% and its management does not anticipate any anti-trust issues moving forward.

