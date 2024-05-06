Trip.com (TCOM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Trip.com (TCOM) closed the latest trading day at $53.87, indicating a +1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.19%.

The the stock of travel services company has risen by 10.72% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Trip.com in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Trip.com is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 20.38% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $7.36 billion, indicating changes of +8.03% and +18.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Trip.com. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Trip.com is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Trip.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.5.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

