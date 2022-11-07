Trip.com (TCOM) Surges 5.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Trip.com (TCOM) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10% loss over the past four weeks.

Trip.com's rally is largely driven by optimism regarding the company’s pent-up consumer demand, border reopening and easing of travel restrictions.

This travel services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%. Revenues are expected to be $896.61 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Trip.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TCOM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Trip.com belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vail Resorts (MTN), closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $215.55. Over the past month, MTN has returned -3.7%.

Vail Resorts' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$3.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.9%. Vail Resorts currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

