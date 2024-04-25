Trip.com (TCOM) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trip.com (TCOM) closed at $50.42, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.

The the stock of travel services company has risen by 15.95% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Trip.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Trip.com is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 20.38% from the year-ago period.

TCOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $7.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.03% and +17.97%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Trip.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Trip.com is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Trip.com is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.