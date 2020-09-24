Trip.com Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) reported second-quarter net loss of RMB476 million or RMB0.80 per ADS, compared to RMB403 million or RMB0.73 per ADS last year.

Adjusted losses per ADS for the quarter were RMB1.93 or $0.27.

Second-quarter revenues dropped to RMB3.16 billion from RMB8.70 billion last year. On US Dollar basis, revenues were $448 million for the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.46 per share on revenues of $343.11 million.

