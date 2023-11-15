Trip.com Group (TCOM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.98, changing hands as high as $36.32 per share. Trip.com Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.1944 per share, with $43.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.