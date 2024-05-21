Trip.com Group (TCOM) Beats Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM reported splendid first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company surpassed its earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.



The results reflect solid growth trend in the company’s domestic and outbound travel demand in China on the back of a stabilized supply and further relaxation of visa requirements. This resulted in increased accommodation reservations and global business growth.



The company is optimistic about effective investments in product and technology innovations, which will help deliver a superior travel experience to its users.

The company recorded an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 33.9%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported EPS of 45 cents.

Net revenues of $1.65 billion also topped the consensus mark of $1.61 billion by 2.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company generated net revenues of $1.34 billion. The uptick in the top line was attributable to a seasonal trend, resulting in increased contributions from Trip.com Group’s reportable businesses.



The quarterly revenues from accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged-tour and corporate travel businesses grew year over year by 29%, 20%, 129% and 15%, respectively.



Adjusted EBITDA was $550 million, up 42.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin also expanded 200 basis points to 33% from the year-ago period.

As of Mar 31, 2024, Trip.com Group’s total of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products were $11.3 billion, up from $10.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Trip.com Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



