Trip.com Group Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) will host a conference call at 8:00 PM ET on March 18, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.trip.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-855-881-1339 or 1-914-202-3258 (US) or +61-7-3145-4010 (International), Passcode 10003793.

For a replay call, dial +61-7-3107-6325, Passcode 10003793.

