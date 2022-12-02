Markets
Trip.com Enters Agreement For Sustainability-linked Loan Facility

(RTTNews) - Global travel platform Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has entered into, as borrower, a facility agreement with certain financial institutions, for a $1.488 billion and HK$80 million dual tranche term loan facility, which is equivalent to $1.5 billion in aggregate. The facility has a 3-year tenor. The facility has been classified as a sustainability-linked loan facility.

The company said the proceeds will first be used for refinancing certain existing transferrable term and revolving loan facilities, and the remaining portion may then be used for general corporate purposes.

