$TRIP stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRIP stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $167,497,487 of trading volume.

$TRIP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TRIP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TRIP stock page ):

$TRIP insiders have traded $TRIP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALMIR AMBESKOVIC (CEO, TheFork) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,643 shares for an estimated $255,064.

$TRIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $TRIP stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TRIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRIP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

