$TRIP stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TRIP stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $167,497,487 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TRIP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TRIP stock page):
$TRIP Insider Trading Activity
$TRIP insiders have traded $TRIP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALMIR AMBESKOVIC (CEO, TheFork) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,643 shares for an estimated $255,064.
$TRIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $TRIP stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 6,043,457 shares (+455.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,635,785
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,834,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,157,780
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,269,856 shares (+677.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,163,859
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,791,015 shares (+1253.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,378,682
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 1,728,253 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,489,345
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 1,675,142 shares (+1006.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,736,762
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,635,810 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,179,427
$TRIP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRIP in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
