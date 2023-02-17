TRIP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.96, changing hands as low as $21.59 per share. Tripadvisor Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.87 per share, with $29.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.77.

