Trio-Tech Stock Surges 104.4% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

Trio-Tech International’s TRT investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock lately. Shares of the Van Nuys, CA-based provider of semiconductor reliability test equipment, testing services and industrial electronics solutions surged 104.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 24.6% gain. It has also outperformed the sector’s gain of 25.4% and the S&P 500’s rise of 14% in the same time frame.

Recent developments at Trio-Tech include the receipt of $2.6 million in new orders (in June) and the announcement of its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results (in May).

Trio-Tech reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with strong revenue growth driven by robust demand for its Semiconductor Back-End Solutions (SBS) business. Higher testing volumes, particularly for AI computing and EV automotive applications, alongside growth in the Industrial Electronics (IE) segment, were encouraging. TRT also returned to year-to-date operating profitability and highlighted expanding capacity in Malaysia to support future demand.

However, Trio-Tech continued to report an operating loss during the quarter. Gross margin contracted significantly due to a higher mix of lower-margin testing services. Increased income tax expense also weighed on profitability. Margin pressure from the evolving revenue mix may continue to remain a concern despite healthy top-line momentum.

TRT’s Three Months Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming its peers like InTest Corporation INTT. However, it underperformed its peer, Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR. InTest and Aehr Test Systems’ shares have gained 17.9% and 175.4%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite continued margin pressure from a higher mix of lower-margin testing services and the operating loss in the fiscal third quarter, Trio-Tech's positive demand outlook, ongoing capacity expansion in Malaysia and focus on operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation indicate that it is well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for semiconductor testing services.

Trio-Tech operates as a global one-stop solution provider for semiconductor and electronics customers, designing and manufacturing reliability test systems, offering comprehensive testing services, and distributing and integrating specialized electronic and industrial equipment.

TRT's Expanding Semiconductor Testing Franchise

The primary catalyst for Trio-Tech is the sustained rise in demand for semiconductor reliability testing driven by AI and EV applications. As chipmakers develop increasingly complex CPUs and GPUs, the need for burn-in testing and performance validation has intensified. This has translated into a steady stream of new orders for TRT's high-performance Burn-In Boards, supporting strong business momentum and reinforcing its exposure to fast-growing end markets.

Another key growth driver is Trio-Tech's ongoing capacity expansion in Malaysia. The additional facility in Penang is expected to significantly enhance its AI-related testing capabilities while strengthening its ability to serve North American and European customers from Southeast Asia. The expanded footprint should improve scalability, shorten turnaround times and better position TRT to capitalize on rising regional demand for semiconductor testing services.

Trio-Tech also enjoys a strong competitive position in semiconductor back-end solutions through its integrated portfolio of testing services, burn-in equipment and reliability solutions. Its specialized technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships enable it to support increasingly complex semiconductor validation requirements, strengthening its position in a niche but critical segment of the semiconductor value chain.

Trio-Tech’s Diversification and Operational Discipline

Beyond semiconductors, Trio-Tech continues to diversify its revenue base through its IE segment, which serves industrial, commercial and aerospace markets. The business is benefiting from rising demand for commercial technology applications and value-added engineering solutions, providing an additional growth avenue while reducing reliance on a single end market.

Complementing these initiatives is management's disciplined execution strategy. TRT remains focused on operational efficiency, prudent capital allocation and maintaining a strong liquidity position. Its recently completed equity financing has further strengthened the balance sheet, providing the financial flexibility to pursue long-term growth opportunities while navigating evolving market conditions.

Challenges Ahead of TRT

One of Trio-Tech's biggest challenges is the pressure on margins as its revenue mix increasingly shifts toward lower-margin, high-volume semiconductor testing services. Although this strategy supports top-line growth, it weighed on gross margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and could continue to constrain profitability. Another concern is TRT's continued quarterly operating loss, indicating that despite robust revenue growth and improving year-to-date performance, consistent earnings generation remains a work in progress and will be critical for sustaining long-term investor confidence.

Trio-Tech Stock’s Valuation

TRT's trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 1.7X is lower than the industry’s average of 8.8X but is higher than its five-year median of 0.2X.



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InTest and Aehr Test Systems’ trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 1.6X and 65.4X, respectively, in the same time frame.

Our Final Take on TRT

Trio-Tech's recent rally has been driven by improving business fundamentals, supported by robust demand for semiconductor reliability testing, growing exposure to AI and EV applications, expanding order wins and strategic capacity expansion in Malaysia. The company's strengthening position in SBS, along with a diversified IE business and disciplined operational execution, provides a solid foundation for long-term growth.

However, investors should closely monitor TRT's margin profile, as the growing contribution from lower-margin testing services could continue to weigh on profitability. The company's inability to consistently generate quarterly operating profits also remains a key risk despite improving year-to-date financial performance.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock still appears reasonably attractive relative to its long-term growth opportunities. This suggests that the market may not have fully priced in the benefits of Trio-Tech's expanding AI- and automotive-related semiconductor business, growing testing capacity and improving operating performance.

For existing shareholders, the recent rally appears to be supported by tangible business momentum rather than speculation alone. Prospective investors may also find the stock worth monitoring, as continued execution on order growth, capacity expansion and profitability could provide further upside over the long term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.