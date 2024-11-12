News & Insights

Stocks
TRT

Trio-Tech reports Q1 EPS (6c) vs. 5c last year

November 12, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q1 revenue $ $9.80M vs. $9.97M last year.S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech’s (TRT) Chairman & CEO, said, “Starting from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we have adjusted our financial segment reporting to better align with our business focus and strategy. The new segments are defined by the characteristics of our end markets. The ‘Semiconductor Back-end Solutions’ (SBS) segment includes the primary semiconductor back-end equipment manufacturing and testing operations that cater to the semiconductor industry. Meanwhile, the value-added distribution business, along with our services and equipment manufacturing operations serving customers from various industries, are collectively reported under the ‘Industrial Electronics’ (IE) segment. We are confident that the new segmentation will help us ensure that time, money, and effort are invested where they maximize returns for our shareholders.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.