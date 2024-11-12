Trio-Tech reports Q1 EPS (6c) vs. 5c last year

Reports Q1 revenue $ $9.80M vs. $9.97M last year.S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech’s (TRT) Chairman & CEO, said, “Starting from the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we have adjusted our financial segment reporting to better align with our business focus and strategy. The new segments are defined by the characteristics of our end markets. The ‘Semiconductor Back-end Solutions’ (SBS) segment includes the primary semiconductor back-end equipment manufacturing and testing operations that cater to the semiconductor industry. Meanwhile, the value-added distribution business, along with our services and equipment manufacturing operations serving customers from various industries, are collectively reported under the ‘Industrial Electronics’ (IE) segment. We are confident that the new segmentation will help us ensure that time, money, and effort are invested where they maximize returns for our shareholders.

