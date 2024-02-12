Trio-Tech International Q2 Earnings Stay Flat

(RTTNews) - Trio-Tech International (TRT), a service provider to the semiconductor industry, Monday reported stagnant earnings for the second quarter, while revenues decreased 2 percent.

Earnings remained unchanged at $507 thousand or $0.12 per share from over a year ago.

Revenues decreased to $12.20 million from $12.39 million in the prior year, on a decline in revenue of testing services segment.

In pre-market activity, Trio-Tech shares are trading at $5.17, up 1.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.