Trio Petroleum Corp Suspends McCool Ranch Operations to Pursue More Economically Feasible Projects

Trio Petroleum Corp suspends McCool Ranch operations, citing prohibitive costs and shifts focus to more viable projects.

Trio Petroleum Corp has announced the suspension of operations at McCool Ranch and will cease its efforts to acquire a working interest in the project due to the high costs associated with natural gas prices and water disposal in California, making it economically unfeasible to use cyclic-steam operations for production increases. The company plans to redirect its focus toward other sites that are expected to be more profitable. Trio Petroleum is an oil and gas exploration and development company operating in California, Saskatchewan, and Utah. The press release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future results.

Trio Petroleum Corp has decided to focus on economically feasible projects, potentially leading to greater profitability in the future.



The company is proactively managing its operations by suspending non-viable projects, which demonstrates fiscal responsibility and strategic planning.



The press release highlights Trio's commitment to optimizing its resources by redirecting efforts away from cost-prohibitive operations.



By terminating its efforts at McCool Ranch, Trio is poised to eliminate potential financial losses associated with the project.

The suspension of operations at McCool Ranch indicates a potential inability to execute on planned projects, raising concerns about operational effectiveness.

Terminating efforts to acquire a working interest in McCool Ranch may suggest the Company is facing challenges in its strategic initiatives, impacting future growth prospects.

The assertion that operating cyclic-steam operations is "cost prohibitive" underscores financial vulnerabilities and may affect investor confidence in the Company's profitability.

Why did Trio Petroleum suspend operations at McCool Ranch?

Trio Petroleum suspended operations due to cost prohibitions related to natural gas prices and water disposal in California.

What focus will Trio Petroleum have after McCool Ranch?

The Company plans to concentrate its efforts on more economically feasible sites to enhance profitability.

Where does Trio Petroleum operate?

Trio Petroleum Corp operates in California, Saskatchewan, and Utah, focusing on oil and gas exploration and development.

What are forward-looking statements in Trio's press release?

Forward-looking statements refer to predictions about future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties affecting actual outcomes.

How can I get more information about Trio Petroleum's financial reports?

Financial reports can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, where Trio's filings are available for review.

$TPET insiders have traded $TPET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J PERNICE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $5,143.

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $TPET stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

California, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio” or the “Company”)



, a California-based oil and gas company, has decided to suspend operations at McCool Ranch and will terminate its efforts to acquire a working interest in the project. We have made this determination, because, under previously negotiated terms, natural gas prices and water disposal costs, particularly in California, where McCool Ranch is located, makes it cost prohibitive for the Company to employ cyclic-steam operations to increase production and will not be economically feasible in the long run. The Company has decided to focus its efforts on other sites which it believes will be more economically feasible, and hopefully generate greater profits for the Company.









About Trio Petroleum Corp









Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company in California, Saskatchewan and Utah.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this press release of Trio Petroleum Corp (“Trio”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Trio's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors sections of the Trio reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of such documents are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. Trio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.









