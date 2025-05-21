Trio Petroleum Corp Completes Acquisition of Novacor Exploration Assets in Saskatchewan's Heavy Oil Region

Trio Petroleum Corp announces acquisition of Novacor Exploration's assets in Saskatchewan, enhancing production capabilities in heavy oil region.

Trio Petroleum Corp announced the acquisition of additional petroleum and natural gas properties from Novacor Exploration Ltd, specifically the Novacor TWP47 assets located in the Lloydminster region of Saskatchewan, a key area for heavy oil. This purchase, totaling $650,000 in cash and shares, enhances Trio's operations in a promising heavy oil basin and positions the company for potential long-term production growth. The assets currently include seven producing wells, with Novacor continuing to operate the properties, aiming to double production capacity. Trio's CEO emphasized their strategy of focusing on projects that can generate immediate cash flow while managing costs effectively amidst market volatility. The successful management of operational expenses is expected to provide Trios with a competitive advantage in profitability.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of Novacor's assets positions Trio Petroleum to expand operations in a lucrative heavy oil region, enhancing potential for long-term production and reserve growth.

The properties are already cash flow positive with seven producing wells, indicating immediate revenue generation.

Trio benefits from low operational costs and a competitive lift cost of CDN $10.00 per barrel, which provides a buffer against market volatility and supports profitability.

The partnership with Novacor, which has a proven operational track record and capability to increase production, strengthens Trio's strategic growth plans in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Concerns about reliance on Novacor as the operator of the newly acquired assets, which may expose Trio to operational risks if Novacor fails to meet production expectations or faces challenges in fluctuating oil markets.

The significant purchase price of US$650,000 in cash and equity may raise questions regarding the company's financial stability and ability to fund future growth without diluting shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements highlight the potential risks and uncertainties associated with the acquisition and future operations, which could lead to volatility and unpredictability in performance results.

FAQ

What assets did Trio Petroleum acquire from Novacor Exploration?

Trio Petroleum acquired the remaining Novacor TWP47 assets, including properties in the Lloydminster, Saskatchewan heavy oil region.

How does this acquisition benefit Trio Petroleum?

This acquisition positions Trio to expand operations in a promising heavy oil basin, enhancing long-term production and reserve growth potential.

What are the current production capabilities of the acquired wells?

There are seven producing wells on the properties, with Novacor capable of rapidly doubling production.

What is Novacor’s role after the acquisition?

Novacor will continue operating the assets, focusing on efficiency and managing production costs effectively.

What was the purchase price for the acquired assets?

The total purchase price was US$650,000 in cash and 526,536 shares of common stock of Trio.

Bakersfield, CA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio” or the “Company”)



, a California-based oil and gas company, today is pleased to announce that it has closed on the balance of certain petroleum and natural gas properties held by Novacor Exploration Ltd. (“



Novacor



”). More specifically, TPET closed on the remaining Novacor TWP47 assets, located at the South-West quarter of Section 19, Township 47, Range 26W3M. These assets are in the prolific Lloydminster, Saskatchewan heavy oil region (the “



Acquisition



”). This acquisition strategically positions the Company to expand its operations into one of North America’s most promising heavy oil basins, with upside potential for long term production and reserve growth. Since the Novacor assets are in the heavy oil area, Trio believes they offer economic development and low operational costs. Trio also believes that the market accessibility combined with a favorable regulatory process makes this area very attractive for continued and future development within these lands.





As reported in the Company’s press release on April 10, 2025, the Novacor assets are located at the South-West quarter of Section 19, Township 47, Range 26W3M and the Northeast Section 3, Township 48, Range 24W3M, both in the Lloydminster, Saskatchewan area. There are currently seven producing wells located on the two properties. Production from the wells in Section 19 is subject to Freehold Royalties of 13.5% and a GORR of 2%, and production from the wells in Section 3 is subject to Freehold Royalties of 15%. The wells produce heavy crude oil from the McLaren/Sparky and Lloydminster formation(s). Novacor is the operator of these cash flow positive wells and has the capability to rapidly double production. The area is home to some of the largest players in the industry such as Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Rife Resources and many others who have made Heavy Oil a staple of their operation, and where numerous opportunities to acquire additional highly economic fields exist.





Important in this acquisition is Novacor’s ability to address recent fluctuations in global oil prices and their limited impact on the company’s operations. Novacor will continue as operator of the assets. While market volatility is inherent in the energy sector, the Company believes that Novacor’s strategic focus on operational efficiency and low lift costs provides a significant buffer against downward price pressures.





Novacor’s current lift cost stands at a competitive CDN $10.00 per barrel. Trio believes that this low operational expenditure will help ensure Trio maintains strong profitability even in a lower oil price environment. Trio also believes that its commitment to cost management and efficient production techniques will allow it to navigate market fluctuations with greater resilience compared to companies with higher operating costs, thus providing Trio with a significant advantage in its ability to produce oil economically in the current market.





Novacor has a long history of oil and gas development in the area. Trio’s plan is to aggressively grow its footprint in the area utilizing Novacor as an operator of the assets. The Company will continue to seek opportunities for strategic growth and optimization with Novacor’s operational efficiencies and its plan is to deliver consistent value to shareholders through a disciplined approach to operations and cost management.”





Mr. Ross, Trio’s CEO stated, “Our immediate plan is to initiate our workover program to increase production on these newly acquired assets and we believe our next couple of quarters should reflect the benefit of our work. Our focus remains on acquiring projects that generate immediate cash flow or offer transformative growth potential with strategic investment. We believe that this approach aligns with our long-term vision of creating exponential value while managing risk and resources effectively.”





Terms of the Acquisition





The stated purchase price of the Acquisition was US$650,000 in cash paid in two tranches, and 526,536 in shares of common stock of Trio, which were registered for resale in a registration statement which Trio expects to be declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in the near future. The Company paid Novacor a good faith deposit of $65,000, which was applied to the cash portion of the purchase price at the initial closing.









About Trio Petroleum Corp









Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company in California, Utah and Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this press release of Trio Petroleum Corp (“Trio”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “estimates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “on-track”, “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Trio’s control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors sections of the Trio reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of such documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. Trio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.









