News & Insights

Stocks
TPET

Trio Petroleum appoints James Blake to board of directors

October 23, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Trio Petroleum (TPET) announced the appointment of James Blake to its Board of Directors. James is a Chartered Financial Analyst, with a distinguished career, having recently retired from a major Canadian bank where he managed over $750 million in assets as a portfolio manager.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TPET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.