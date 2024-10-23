Trio Petroleum appoints James Blake to board of directors

Trio Petroleum (TPET) announced the appointment of James Blake to its Board of Directors. James is a Chartered Financial Analyst, with a distinguished career, having recently retired from a major Canadian bank where he managed over $750 million in assets as a portfolio manager.
