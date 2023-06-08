News & Insights

Trio of wealthy investors seek solution to debt-laden Casino's woes

June 08, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Three French investors, including billionaire Xavier Niel, said on Thursday that they were working to find "a lasting corporate industrial and financial solution" for heavily-indebted retail group Casino CASP.PA.

Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and entrepreneur Moez-Alexandre Zouari said in a joint statement - that followed news that tie-up talks between French retailer Teract TRACT.PA and Casino's French retail business had ended - that they were acting in their own name and working with Casino's stakeholders.

The solution would include "measures to strengthen Casino group's equity and, to the extent necessary, adapt its existing debt to its current capacities and preserve its growth potential," they said.

"The solution is open to all players interested in participating in the recovery of a long-established retailer," they added.

