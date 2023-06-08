News & Insights

BioTech
NVIV

Trio of French investors set up investment vehicle for Casino - source

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

June 08, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French investors Xavier Niel, Moez-Alexandre Zouari and Matthieu Pigasse have set up a 300 million-euro investment vehicle aimed at participating in a shares sale of debt-laden retail group Casino CASP.PA, a source familiar with the move said.

The three businessmen aim to raise funds from Casino creditors, including some hedge funds, to bring the investment vehicle to a little more than 1 billion euros, the source said.

The setting up of the dedicated investment vehicle, dubbed "3F" (founders, friends & family), comes after the announcement of a rival proposal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who has offered to take control of Casino through a 1.1-billion euro capital increase.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVIV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.