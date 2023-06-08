Trio of French investors set up investment vehicle for Casino - source

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French investors Xavier Niel, Moez-Alexandre Zouari and Matthieu Pigasse have set up a 300 million-euro investment vehicle aimed at participating in a shares sale of debt-laden retail group Casino CASP.PA, a source familiar with the move said.

The three businessmen aim to raise funds from Casino creditors, including some hedge funds, to bring the investment vehicle to a little more than 1 billion euros, the source said.

The setting up of the dedicated investment vehicle, dubbed "3F" (founders, friends & family), comes after the announcement of a rival proposal led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, who has offered to take control of Casino through a 1.1-billion euro capital increase.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

