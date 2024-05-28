Trio Electronics Announces Board Restructuring

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited (HK:1710) has released an update.

Trio Industrial Electronics Group Limited has announced changes to its board of directors effective from 28 May 2024, including the appointment of Wong Sze Chai as the Chairman. The board consists of seven members with roles across four committees, including Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Risk Management. The new composition reflects the company’s commitment to strong governance and oversight.

