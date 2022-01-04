Trinseo (TSE) Wraps Up Netherlands-Based Heathland Buyout

Trinseo PLC TSE completed the acquisition of Heathland B.V., a leading collector and recycler of post-consumer (“PCR”) and post-industrial (“PIR”) plastic wastes in Europe.

Heathland, based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, is focused on converting PCR and PIR polymethyl methacrylate, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polystyrene and other thermoplastic waste. It collects, pre-treats and processes plastic waste materials using mechanical and chemical recycling processes. It also captures the materials’ maximum value by transforming them into high-quality recycled raw materials for a wide range of high-end applications.

Heathland is an established player in Europe with several key projects, including MMATwo and Revolution, funded by the Horizon 2020 program of the European Commission.

The acquisition is an important milestone in Trinseo’s transition to a specialty materials and sustainable solutions provider. The addition of Heathland would provide it access to comprehensive recycling technologies and plastic wastes as feedstock. The shared sustainability vision of both companies has now become one. The company noted that It will continue to invest in the movement toward a circular economy.

Shares of Trinseo have inched up 1.6% in the past year against a 40.3% fall of the industry.

In its third-quarter call, Trinseo stated that it sees net income from continuing operations in the range of $336-$376 million for 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $750-$800 million.

The company expects cash from operations of $420-$445 million and a free cash flow of $300-$325 million for 2021.

Trinseo also announced the planned divestiture of thestyrenics businesses. It intends to launch a formal sales process in first-quarter 2022.

