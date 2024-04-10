Trinseo (TSE) Unveils PFAS-Free Flame-Retardant Plastic Grades

Trinseo PLC TSE has introduced flame-retardant EMERGE PC 8600PV and 8600PR resins, as well as EMERGE PC/ABS 7360E65 resins, which are produced without the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or halogenated additives. Many PFAS compounds are widely used due to their crucial flame-retardant qualities, as well as their resistance to heat, oil, stains, grease and water.



These new offerings maintain those important performance characteristics while responding to increasing demand and regulatory requirements to minimize the usage of PFASs, particularly in the consumer electronics and electrical industries. These products will be launched first in the Asia-Pacific market and are appropriate for a wide range of applications, including IT equipment, electronic and electrical products, battery chargers and voltage stabilizers.



The company is accelerating the development of products that do not include PFAS or halogenated additives by leveraging its significant knowledge and technological skills in post-consumer recycled (PCR) products, as well as its deep insights into the consumer electronics and electrical industries. This is done in response to the market's need to transition toward sustainably advantageous solutions.



Both the EMERGE 8600PR and the EMERGE 7360E65 use PCR substrates to achieve performance similar to virgin materials. Trinseo has not intentionally added PFAS to its manufacturing process, and the recycled content aids in waste reduction, carbon footprint reduction and recycling in the consumer electronics industry.



Shares of Trinseo have lost 82.5% over the past year compared with 21.2% decline of its industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Trinseo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



Denison Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 97.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 89.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab current-year earnings is pegged at $6.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 23.4%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 36.1% in the past year.





