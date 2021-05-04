Trinseo (TSE) to Reports Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trinseo S.A. TSE will release first-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on May 6.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last reported quarter. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to have benefited from higher end-market demand and cost-management actions.



Shares of Trinseo have rallied 247% in the past year compared with 118.1% rise of the industry.





Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trinseo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Trinseo is +8.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $2.42. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Trinseo currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Some Factors at Play

The company is expected to have benefited from demand strength in end markets such as tires, automotive, appliances, construction and packaging in the quarter to be reported. Higher demand is likely to have driven its sales volumes in the quarter. Trinseo is expected to have witnessed favorable volume trends in markets such as automotive and appliances.



Benefits of cost-reduction and commercial excellence initiatives are also expected to reflect on the company’s performance. Trinseo is currently executing short-term cost actions in response to the pandemic as well as taking structural cost-saving initiatives. It is expected to have benefited from positive margins in ABS, polycarbonate and polystyrene in the March quarter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Koppers Holdings, Inc. KOP, scheduled to release earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 5, has an Earnings ESP of +4.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG, scheduled to release earnings on May 5, has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.

