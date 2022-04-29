Trinseo (TSE) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Trinseo TSE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4, after the closing bell.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trinseo’s first-quarter total revenues is pegged at $1.38 billion, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 26%. The estimate for earnings per share stands at $1.73 for the quarter, indicating a decline of 47% from the prior-year quarter. Earnings estimates for the first quarter have moved down 2% over the past seven days.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, Trinseo’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but sales beat the same. The bottom line declined year over year, while the top line improved. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Trinseo this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for TSE is +9.83%.



Zacks Rank: Trinseo currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors to Consider

Strong end-market demand, benefits from commercial excellence actions, and contributions from recently acquired businesses might get reflected in Trinseo’ first-quarter 2022 results. The conflict in the Ukraine led to a spike in natural gas prices. Also, freight, labor, and raw material costs remained elevated through the first quarter. Nevertheless, the company’s pricing actions implemented to offset these higher costs may have negated some of the impact.

The Engineered Materials segment’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect the net sales contribution from the recently acquired PMMA and Aristech Surfaces businesses and higher prices. Elevated natural gas costs, raw material and freight costs may have weighed on margins in the quarter to be reported.

The Latex Binders segment’s sales are likely to reflect higher prices and volumes on strong demand in construction applications and new business wins. However, higher freight costs might have impacted margins. The Base Plastics segment’s net sales are likely to reflect higher prices. However, lower volumes due to the ongoing supply chain disruptions, including chip shortages, might have impacted volumes in the first quarter.

Polystyrene segment’s sales are likely to reflect gains from commercial excellence actions and higher prices. Supply chain disruptions might have impacted volumes. Higher utility costs due to increase in natural gas prices might have weighed on Feedstocks’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

Price Performance

Trinseo’s shares have fallen 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 41.8%.



Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other Industrial Product stocks, which you may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

Eaton Corporation ETN has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues of $4.81 billion for the first quarter of 2022 indicates year-over-year growth of 2.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings for the first quarter of 2022 currently stands at $1.60, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11%. ETN’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7%.



Deere & Company DE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.65 per share, suggesting 17% growth from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues stands at $13.4 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 22.2%. Deere has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.6%, on average.

Sealed Air Corporation SEE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEE’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.39 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sealed Air’s first-quarter 2022 earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 92 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 18%. SEE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.94%, on average.



