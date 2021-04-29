Trinseo (TSE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trinseo (TSE) closed the most recent trading day at $63.19, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the plastics and latex maker had lost 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TSE to post earnings of $2.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 830.77%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +263.9% and +30.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.71% higher. TSE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSE has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.84, so we one might conclude that TSE is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Plastic industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

