Trinseo (TSE) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Trinseo (TSE) closed at $72.11, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plastics and latex maker had gained 19.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

TSE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 642.31% from the prior-year quarter.

TSE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +231.71% and +36.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 35.73% higher. TSE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSE has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.89.

The Chemical - Plastic industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Trinseo S.A. (TSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.