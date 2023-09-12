Trinseo (TSE) Refinances $660M Term Loan & $385M Senior Notes

Trinseo PLC TSE recently said that it has received an aggregate principal amount of $1.077 billion in secured term loan financing arranged by Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., with funds managed by Angelo Gordon, Oaktree and Apollo Global Management, Inc. as lenders. The proceeds will be utilized to refinance the full outstanding 2024 term loan worth $660 million and $385 million of the company's existing $500 million 2025 Senior Notes.



The New Term Loan Facility terms comprise a total new principal amount of $1.077 billion for net cash proceeds of $1.045 billion. The annual cash interest rate is Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) + 8.50%. In addition, it comprises an option to choose partial payment-in-kind interest at an annual cash interest rate of SOFR + 4.25% and a Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest rate of 5.25%.



The transaction addresses the entirety of Trinseo's 2024 debt maturity and more than 75% of its debt maturing in 2025. The financing method was very competitive, demonstrating investors' confidence in the company's long-term prospects, TSE noted.



Shares of Trinseo have lost 68.7% over the past year compared with a 41.8% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Trinseo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, The Andersons Inc. ANDE and Veritiv Corporation VRTV.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 63.7% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has gained roughly 41.8% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.



Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 37.4% in the past year. VRTV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trinseo PLC (TSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.