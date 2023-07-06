Trinseo (TSE) Price Target Decreased by 18.62% to 20.06

The average one-year price target for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) has been revised to 20.06 / share. This is an decrease of 18.62% from the prior estimate of 24.65 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.14% from the latest reported closing price of 12.93 / share.
Trinseo Declares $0.01 Dividend
On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.
At the current share price of $12.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.91%, the lowest has been 0.44%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.34 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinseo. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 37.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSE is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.90% to 37,489K shares. The put/call ratio of TSE is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
M&g Investment Management holds 7,625K shares representing 21.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,543K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,608K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 13.00% over the last quarter.
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,596K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 16.65% over the last quarter.
UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,299K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 11.28% over the last quarter.
Towle holds 1,141K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 4.20% over the last quarter.
Trinseo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.
