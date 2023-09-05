Trinseo (TSE) Price Target Decreased by 11.02% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) has been revised to 17.85 / share. This is an decrease of 11.02% from the prior estimate of 20.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.97% from the latest reported closing price of 10.82 / share.

Trinseo Declares $0.01 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 received the payment on July 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $10.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.97%, the lowest has been 0.28%, and the highest has been 10.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 388 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinseo. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 11.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSE is 0.05%, a decrease of 39.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 37,026K shares. The put/call ratio of TSE is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 7,625K shares representing 21.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,477K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,593K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 40.23% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,374K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 26.11% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,306K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Trinseo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019.

