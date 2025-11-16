Trinseo (TSE) Price Target Decreased by 23.30% to 2.01

The average one-year price target for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) has been revised to $2.01 / share. This is a decrease of 23.30% from the prior estimate of $2.63 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.83% from the latest reported closing price of $0.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinseo. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 27.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSE is 0.07%, an increase of 57.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 29,411K shares. The put/call ratio of TSE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 7,625K shares representing 21.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 2,467K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares , representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 53.15% over the last quarter.

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 1,670K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,505K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing an increase of 36.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSE by 13.92% over the last quarter.

