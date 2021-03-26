Trinseo (TSE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Trinseo (TSE) closed at $65.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plastics and latex maker had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

TSE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TSE is projected to report earnings of $1.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 642.31%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $4.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +231.71% and +36.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TSE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.73% higher. TSE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TSE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.92, which means TSE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Plastic industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

