Trinseo S.A. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trinseo S.A. (TSE) announced Loss for fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$117.9 million, or -$3.33 per share. This compares with -$265.0 million, or -$7.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trinseo S.A. reported adjusted earnings of -$94.5 million or -$2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $821.5 million from $837.5 million last year.

Trinseo S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$117.9 Mln. vs. -$265.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.33 vs. -$7.53 last year. -Revenue: $821.5 Mln vs. $837.5 Mln last year.

