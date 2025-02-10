News & Insights

TRINSEO SA Earnings Preview: Recent $TSE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 10, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

TRINSEO SA ($TSE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $826,180,000 and earnings of -$2.30 per share.

TRINSEO SA Insider Trading Activity

TRINSEO SA insiders have traded $TSE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY J COTE has made 2 purchases buying 150,600 shares for an estimated $452,534 and 0 sales.
  • ANGELO N. CHACLAS (SVP, CLO, CCO & CORP. SEC.) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $192,750
  • FRANK A BOZICH (CEO AND PRESIDENT) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $102,800
  • MARK E TOMKINS sold 11,142 shares for an estimated $28,300

TRINSEO SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of TRINSEO SA stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

