TRINSEO SA Earnings Preview: Recent $TSE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRINSEO SA ($TSE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $826,180,000 and earnings of -$2.30 per share.
TRINSEO SA Insider Trading Activity
TRINSEO SA insiders have traded $TSE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY J COTE has made 2 purchases buying 150,600 shares for an estimated $452,534 and 0 sales.
- ANGELO N. CHACLAS (SVP, CLO, CCO & CORP. SEC.) purchased 75,000 shares for an estimated $192,750
- FRANK A BOZICH (CEO AND PRESIDENT) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $102,800
- MARK E TOMKINS sold 11,142 shares for an estimated $28,300
TRINSEO SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of TRINSEO SA stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUT TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,500,000 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,665,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 691,268 shares (-60.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,532,379
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 589,642 shares (+118.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,013,070
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 570,637 shares (-55.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,915,955
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 507,047 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,591,010
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 498,553 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,542,620
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 425,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,174,335
