Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2020

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that TSE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.52, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSE was $27.52, representing a -45.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.14 and a 94.35% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.

TSE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports TSE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -153.67%, compared to an industry average of -10.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 16.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSE at 3.4%.

