Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSE was $49.76, representing a -5.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.69 and a 251.41% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.

TSE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports TSE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.38%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an increase of 50.61% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of TSE at 5.25%.

