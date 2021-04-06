Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Trinseo S.A. (TSE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.2, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSE was $65.2, representing a -14.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.49 and a 313.71% increase over the 52 week low of $15.76.

TSE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). TSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TSE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 231.71%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IUSS with an increase of 52.8% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of TSE at 4.86%.

