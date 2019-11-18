Trinseo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TSE

In trading on Monday, shares of Trinseo SA (Symbol: TSE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.21, changing hands as low as $41.25 per share. Trinseo SA shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSE's low point in its 52 week range is $27.36 per share, with $52.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.67.

