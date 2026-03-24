Trinity's Enhanced Prostate Cancer Test EpiCapture Shows Positive Results; What's Next?

(RTTNews) - Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB), a medical diagnostics company, announced positive results from a clinical study of an enhanced version of its EpiCapture prostate cancer test, designed to improve precision in predicting aggressive prostate cancer risk.

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer among men in the U.S., with about 1 in 8 men diagnosed during their lifetime. U.S. national expenditures for prostate cancer care have recently been estimated to be over $20 billion annually, according to the firm.

EpiCapture is a urine liquid biopsy test developed for assessing high-grade prostate cancer risk in a simpler, non-invasive manner compared to high-resolution MRI scans and needle biopsies.

Study Findings

The performance of the upgraded test was evaluated in a clinical study involving approximately 750 patient samples, a larger sample size than in EpiCapture's earlier studies.

Results from this latest study indicate that the new version of the EpiCapture test delivers clinical accuracy (Area Under the Curve, AUC) of 85%, a level considered strong and clinically useful in oncology diagnostics.

The study was conducted independently by a specialist bioinformatics research partner to ensure rigorous, independent validation of the diagnostic performance of the EpiCapture algorithm.

The latest data reinforce the potential of EpiCapture in the early identification of patients at risk of aggressive prostate cancer, supporting more precise and personalised clinical decisions.

What's Next

The study findings will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed oncology journal.

Trinity plans to commercialise the EpiCapture test as a proprietary Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) through a New York State Department of Health-certified diagnostic reference laboratory.

This strategy may enable the rapid rollout of this precision oncology testing service to patients across the U.S. EpiCapture marks Trinity's first entry into the precision oncology diagnostics market.

"The enhanced EpiCapture test represents a major step forward for prostate cancer risk prediction," said John Gillard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Biotech.

TRIB has traded between $0.60 and $0.67 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.604, down 5.14%.

In the overnight market, TRIB is up 0.50%, at $0.607

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