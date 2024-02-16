Trinity (TRN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards??

Trinity Industries TRN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 22, before market open.

Trinity has an unimpressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 32.95%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 66 cents per share, implying a decline of 4.35% in the past 60 days.

TRN is likely to have benefited from a rise in demand for equipment and lease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $779.28 million, up 31.81% from fourth-quarter 2022 actuals. An increase in fleet utilization and lease revenues might have aided the top line. Growth in railcar demand and renewable rates is likely to have benefited TRN’s performance.

On the flip side, labor shortages, supply-chain hindrance and higher costs might have affected its fourth-quarter 2023 performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TRN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trinity has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% (Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents) and a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q3

Trinity’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues outperformed the same. Total revenues of $821.3 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.4 million and increased 63.5% year over year.

Q4 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

Here are some stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

CSX CSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. It reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CSX’s revenues of $3.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.16%. Merchandise revenues increased 5% year over year to $2.18 million in the reported quarter. Growth in volume provided an impetus to revenues generated by the Merchandise segment.

Delta Air Lines DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. It reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.

DAL’s revenues of $14.22 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.06 billion, indicating a 5.87% year-over-year increase. The uptick in revenues is backed by a rise in holiday-air-travel demand as passenger revenues have risen 12% year over year to $12.17 billion, beating our estimate of $11.53 million.

