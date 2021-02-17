Trinity (TRN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 24, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been stable at 5 cents in the past 60 days. The bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (missing the same in the other two quarters). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 38.2%, on average.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

Trinity Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Trinity Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Trinity Industries, Inc. Quote

Trinity’s overall performance in the quarter to be reported is likely to have been affected by declining revenues. Sluggish growth in fleet lease, lower volumes of railcars sold and unfavourable lease rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had a negative impact on revenues in the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and Rail Products Group segment. Operating profit in both the segments is likely to have declined in the quarter under review due to the headwinds.

Revenues in All Other Group are likely to have declined due to sluggish demand and lower shipping volumes in Trinity’s highway products operations.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trinity this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Trinity has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 5 cents.

Zacks Rank: Trinity carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Trinity's earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 17 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. Total revenues of $459.4 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.8 million. While the bottom line plunged 56.4% year over year, the top line fell 43.5%. Lower deliveries in the Rail Products Group and fewer railcars sold hurt revenues in the quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Golar LNG Limited GLNG, Herc Holdings Inc. HRI and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB, as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on estimates this reporting cycle.

Golar LNG has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. The company will release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 25.

Herc Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +9.63% and a Zacks Rank #2, presently. The company will announce fourth-quarter results on Feb 18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and is currently Zacks #3 Ranked. The company is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 18.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.