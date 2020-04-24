Trinity (TRN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 29, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised downward 7.7% in the past 60 days.

Let’s discuss the factors that might have had an impact on the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Consider

Trinity’s overall performance is likely to have affected by declining revenues in the quarter to be reported. Sluggish growth in fleet lease, lower volumes of railcars sold and unfavourable average lease rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have had a negative impact on revenues in the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group as well as Rail Products Group segment.

Revenues in theAll Other Group is likely to have declined was due to sluggish demand and lower shipping volumes in Trinity’s highway products operations. Segmental operating loss is likely to have increased in the quarter under review.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trinity this time around. This is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen.

Earnings ESP: Trinity has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 15 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

Zacks Rank: Trinity carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, Trinity’s earnings (excluding 18 cents from non-recurring items) of 35 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents. Moreover, the bottom line rallied approximately 35% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $850.7 million also beat the consensus mark of $666.2 million and moved up 15.7% year over year.

