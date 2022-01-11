Trinity (TRN) Faces Supply Chain Disruptions & Higher Expenses

We have recently updated a report on Trinity Industries, Inc. TRN.

Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions as well as labor shortages and turnover. Lower deliveries and a shift in the mix of railcar products and services sold are affecting revenues in the Rail Products Group. Revenues in the unit declined 10.8% year over year in the third quarter.

Higher selling, engineering, and administrative expenses are denting the company’s bottom line. During the third quarter, selling, engineering, and administrative expenses rose to $54.3 million from $51.2 million in the year-ago period due to employee-related cost increases like incentive-based compensation.

An improvement in cash and cash equivalents bodes well for Trinity. At the end of the third quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents was $221.8 million, higher than $132 million at the end of December 2020.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Trinity currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT, FedEx Corporation FDX and Schneider National SNDR.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for J.B. Hunt is pegged at 15%. JBHT is benefiting from strong performances across all its segments. The Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) unit is being aided by fleet-productivity improvement and a rise in average revenue-producing trucks. The Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) unit is gaining from a favorable customer freight mix as well as higher contractual and spot rates.

JBHT’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has increased 32.9% in the past year. J.B. Hunt currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx is pegged at 12%. FDX is benefitting from a surge in e-commerce demand amid the pandemic.

FDX exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and equivalents of $6,853 million, higher than its current debt of $125 million. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has moved up 3% in the past year. FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Schneider is pegged at 20.7%. SNDR benefits from strong performance in the Intermodal and Logistics units.

SNDR’s third-quarter cash balance is also encouraging. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has moved up 16.1% in the past year. Schneider carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.