Trinity (TRN) Completes Sale of Highway Products Business

Trinity Industries TRN has completed the previously announced sale of its highway products business to Rush Hour Intermediate II, LLC, an entity owned by Monomoy Capital Partners’ investment fund. The transaction was valued at $375 million in cash, subject to some adjustments at closing and other items.



The divestiture allows Trinity to focus on its core rail-related business and optimize capital structure to meet long-term goals. The company will report results of the highway products business, including gain on the sale, as part of its discontinued operations, from fourth-quarter 2021 onward.



Trinity is returning a significant portion of the sale proceeds to its shareholders. The company plans to repurchase $250 million of its penny par value common stock, representing 8.78 million shares, from ValueAct Capital Master Fund, L.P. The shares will be repurchased at a price of $28.49 per share.

This share repurchase will not reduce the amount authorized under Trinity’s existing $250-million share repurchase program, approved by the board in September 2021.



Trinity also plans to enter into an accelerated Accelerated Share Repurchase ("ASR") program with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase shares worth $125 million under the existing program. The ASR program commences on Jan 3, 2022 and runs through the third quarter of 2022.

