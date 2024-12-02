Trinity Investments interested in acquiring Sunstone Hotel, Bloomberg says

Trinity Investments has expressed interest in acquiring Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Investors, Gillian Tan of Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Trinity discussed paying about $13 per share for Sunstone, said one of the people, but the companies aren’t in active talks, a source told Bloomberg. Shares of Sunstone Hotel jumped 9% to $11.74 in after-hours trading following the report.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SHO:
- Sunstone Hotel Investors Faces Challenges, Eyes Growth
- Sunstone Hotel narrows 2024 adjusted FFO view to 79c-84c from 72c-84c
- Sunstone Hotel reports Q3 adjusted FFO 18c, consensus 20c
- SHO Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Sunstone Hotel provides operational update
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.