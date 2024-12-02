Trinity Investments interested in acquiring Sunstone Hotel, Bloomberg says

Trinity Investments has expressed interest in acquiring Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Investors, Gillian Tan of Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Trinity discussed paying about $13 per share for Sunstone, said one of the people, but the companies aren’t in active talks, a source told Bloomberg. Shares of Sunstone Hotel jumped 9% to $11.74 in after-hours trading following the report.

