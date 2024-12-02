News & Insights

Trinity Investments interested in acquiring Sunstone Hotel, Bloomberg says

December 02, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Trinity Investments has expressed interest in acquiring Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Investors, Gillian Tan of Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Trinity discussed paying about $13 per share for Sunstone, said one of the people, but the companies aren’t in active talks, a source told Bloomberg. Shares of Sunstone Hotel jumped 9% to $11.74 in after-hours trading following the report.

