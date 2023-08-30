Trinity Industries (TRN) Price Target Increased by 8.26% to 30.09

The average one-year price target for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) has been revised to 30.09 / share. This is an increase of 8.26% from the prior estimate of 27.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.59% from the latest reported closing price of 25.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.13%, an increase of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 85,520K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,676K shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,501K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 9.53% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,712K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,713K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,574K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 4.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,541K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Trinity Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.