Trinity Industries (TRN) Price Target Increased by 17.54% to 34.17

The average one-year price target for Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) has been revised to $34.17 / share. This is an increase of 17.54% from the prior estimate of $29.07 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.84% from the latest reported closing price of $35.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 15.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.07%, an increase of 20.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 91,383K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,928K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,409K shares , representing an increase of 39.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 51.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,889K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,097K shares , representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 8.45% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,783K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,209K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares , representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,788K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 59.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.